Bully Ray Has Brilliant Idea Linking John Cena And R-Truth's WWE Release
Never one to shy away from controversy, former WWE Tag Team Champion Bully Ray believes R-Truth's impending departure from WWE should be woven into a storyline involving John Cena.
The news that Truth would not be having his contract renewed by WWE when it expires in the coming weeks has dominated the pro wrestling landscape for the last few days, with wrestlers and fans alike distraught.
With the former NWA World Champion recently featuring in a marquee match against John Cena at Saturday Night's Main Event and also seeing his merchandise among the best sellers for WWE, the fact Truth was informed he was being let go has stunned everybody. But the artist formerly known as Bubba Ray Dudley believes WWE should turn the situation into an angle to further John Cena's heel persona.
During a recent episode of Busted Open, Ray explained how he would lay out the storyline, and how he would involve The Rock to further along Cena's alliance with The Final Boss that was solidified at Elimination Chamber back in March.
"At the press conference a couple of weeks ago, before (John) Cena put (R) Truth through the table, he said, ‘You know, Ron, I never liked you.’ If this whole Truth thing is legit and they’re not renewing his contract or as he says, ‘released,’ I put John Cena on TV with a microphone in his hand and he says, ‘I never liked Ron Killings. Ron Killings was released because of me. I said I was gonna ruin wrestling. I’m ruining it for you fans. You loved this guy. I know you loved this guy. I called The Rock. The Rock released Ron Killings. End of story. You got a problem with it? Write a letter.’”- Bully Ray
Whether or not Truth's release is worked into a storyline remains to be seen, but given the amount of attention it has received since Truth announced it on Sunday, who knows? Stranger things have certainly happened in WWE.
The former United States Champion's tweet confirming his release has, at the time of writing, amassed over 20m views on X, further exemplifying the pull Truth has with wrestling fans. The likes of Kevin Owens, Rhea Ripley, The Miz, Karrion Kross, Pat McAfee, JBL, Big E and many, many more WWE superstars of past and present have shared their admiration for Truth and heartbreak over his upcoming departure from WWE.
John Cena himself even posted a picture of his number one fan on Instagram yesterday.
Given Truth has not yet been released but is rather working out the remainder of his contract, he could yet still appear on WWE television in the coming weeks.
(H/T Fightful for the transcription)
