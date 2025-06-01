New Update On Shocking R-Truth WWE Release And Locker Room Uncertainty
R-Truth announced on Sunday morning that he would be leaving WWE after the company decided not to extend his contract. The news sent shockwaves throughout the company and a new backstage update sheds light on the locker room reaction to that move.
Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful reported that news of Truth leaving WWE was met with complete shock and disbelief, with one top talent reportedly calling the move "total nonsense" and another taking a shot at the TKO Group WWE regime, calling it "ruthless."
The report indicates that Truth was informed earlier this weekend that his contract would not be renewed. Truth was not in trouble with the company, but was said to be confused by the release. Truth's Jon Cena merchandise was reportedly a top seller and the star recently wrestled John Cena in a top level match on the most recent episode of WWE Saturday Night's Main Event
Truth reportedly already has interest from independent promotions looking to bring him in for matches and appearances. There is no word on when Truth's contract with WWE will officially expire.
In a separate report, PWInsider noted that some talents are taking a new look at their positions within the company and their contract status within WWE with TKO Group in charge. The report indicated that one talent has said Truth's release has made them feel as if nothing is guaranteed. Another talent noted that they want to make sure their next contract with WWE is negotiated far in advance and locked in ahead of their expiration date.
Truth has been a beloved figure backstage in WWE for years and after the news broke, various WWE stars took to social media to share their respect and admiration for R-Truth. Rhea Ripley, Kevin Owens, Pat McAfee, and a handful of others all were somber in their reaction to the news.
Truth has been with WWE since 2008. He had an earlier stint with the company, but then went to TNA and was the NWA Heavyweight Champion. In WWE, Truth was a former United States Champion, Tag Team Champion, and was a 54-time 24/7 Champion.
