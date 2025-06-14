Carlito Shares Update On His WWE Contract Status
Carlito has commented on his WWE contract status.
The former Judgment Day member revealed on June 1 that WWE would not be renewing his contract once it expired.
“My contract is up in 2 weeks,” Carlito wrote on X. “It will not be renewed. On top of that, WWE is demanding I pay back the $ they paid me for apparently “stealing money” from the company. I’ve had my lawyers look into it and after reviewing my footage on Netflix for the past months they suggested I pay them back the money😳.
“All jokes aside, gracias WWE & especially the WWE universe. Los quiero mucho! PS…I’ll reappear again in another 13yrs. Dios me los bendiga!”
R-Truth and Valhalla also shared that the company would not be bringing them back.
However, Truth - now going by his real name Ron Killings - made a shocking return at the Money in the Bank PLE after fan backlash to WWE’s decision, and he’ll have a rematch with John Cena on next week’s SmackDown.
As for Carlito, it seems like he’ll be pursuing other opportunities. The 46-year-old took to Instagram on Saturday to declare that he is now “back in business” and fully available to work elsewhere.
It was recently announced that Carlito would be appearing at WrestleCon on August 1 in Newark, New Jersey, which takes place during SummerSlam weekend.
Carlito returned to WWE as a surprise entrant in the 2021 Men’s Royal Rumble Match, and then signed a new contract with the company two years later after returning to interfere in the Bad Bunny vs. Damian Priest match at Backlash 2023 in Puerto Rico.
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
WWE SmackDown Results [6/13/25]: Four More Advance in King & Queen of the Ring
Rikishi Wants WWE Writers Fired After Jey Uso’s Title Loss
Brock Lesnar's Daughter, Mya, Facetimes With Dad And Hollywood Star After Winning National Title
Bianca Belair Will Reportedly Miss Multiple Major WWE Events Due To Injury