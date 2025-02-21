Carmella Reportedly Hits Free Agency As WWE Contract Expires
Carmella is now a free agent.
Both Masked J of PW Nexus and Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select have learned that the former Women's Money in the Bank winner and WWE Women's Champion is technically no longer with WWE after her contract with the company recently expired.
It's been nearly two full years since fans have seen Carmella compete in WWE. After a lengthy hiatus in 2022 due to injury, Carmella returned to action in early 2023. Roughly six weeks later she would go on maternity leave as her and husband Corey Graves would welcome their first child together later that year.
Carmella had reportedly been attempting to work her way back to the ring in recent months, but developed dropped foot syndrome after giving birth to her son.
No additional information has been made available as to whether there will be negotiations for Carmella to return to the company once she's physically able to compete. As of now, her WWE tenure appears to have come to an end nearly 12 years after she signed her first developmental contract.
We will continue to update you on this story as more information becomes available.
