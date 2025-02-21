WWE To Hold Press Conference After Smackdown As Rumors About The Rock At WrestleMania Swirl
Could a major announcement be on the horizon for WWE? And if so, might it involve The Rock?
News broke late Thursday night from WWE that The Rock would be showing up on Smackdown Friday night, with an announcement expected regarding the location for WrestleMania 42. While it is believed "The Great One" will declare New Orleans to be the home for next year's big event, speculation is mounting more could be revealed in the process.
WrestleVotes reported initially on Friday that plans for the evening's episode of Smackdown were being re-worked, including several matches being cut to make time for Rock's announcement. In a follow up, it also claims a press conference will be held on WWE platforms after Smackdown.
It is still not entirely clear what it is regarding, and no media have been credentialed for a press conference as of press time. However, Rock did note he was coming to Smackdown to "f*** up someone's life," which has the rumor mill swirling.
It has been widely expected Rock would not be working a match at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas, but just as last year when plans changed shortly after the Royal Rumble, they could potentially be up in the air once more.
Jey Uso will be facing Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship, but opponents for Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns have yet to be finalized on television. Plans are also reportedly up in the air regarding other members of The Bloodline at this moment in time.
