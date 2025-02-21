Captain America Director Reveals New Details Of Seth Rollins' Cut Movie Scene
Captain America: Brave New World director, Julius Onah, had high praise for WWE star Seth Rollins, and said he'd love to work with him again.
In a new interview with Collider, Onah spoke on working with Rollins and provided additional details on why his part in the new Captain American movie was cut.
“In terms of the Seth Rollins of it all, he was a character that was just going to feature in the opening of the movie. Seth is amazing. Incredible. I would work with him again in a heartbeat, but as we were iterating on the movie, it was very clear that some of the tonal things that we were playing with the original iteration of Serpent Society had to fit even more closely in the mold with the rest of the movie.- Julius Onah (h/t Fightful)
Onah continued:
“We always knew that we were going to be coming back to potentially refine that. When our additional photography period came, we just thought through what helps us ground this character and still nod towards things that feel a bit heightened. And Giancarlo [Esposito] is so good about walking that fine line between larger than life but still feeling human. It became — I've said this over and over — something of a no-brainer.”- Julius Onah (h/t Fightful)
Seth Rollins has a busy scheduled ahead of him. He'll compete in the men's Elimination Chamber match at the Elimination Chamber PLE on Saturday March 1 and attempt to earn a championship match at WrestleMania 41.
WWE Elimination Chamber will feature both the men's and women's Elimination Chamber matches, plus Tiffany Stratton & Trish Stratus against Nia Jax & Candice LeRae and Sami Zayn vs. Kevin Owens in an Unsanctioned Match.
