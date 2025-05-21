Carmelo Hayes Reacts To Joe Hendry's Name Drop of Him On NXT In Now Deleted Tweet
Carmelo Hayes appears to have put TNA World Champion Joe Hendry on notice after last night's episode of NXT.
The former NXT Champion was name dropped during Hendry's acoustic concert on NXT, in which 'Melo's former friend and partner, Trick Williams was the subject of several sharp lines from the TNA Champion.
Wiliams and Hendry will go one-on-one for the Scotsman's title at Battleground this Sunday. Before then, however, the pair took turns hurling insults at each other via song. Which, quite frankly, is a medium of promo I can get on board with happening more often. Give me full factions going all West Side Story against each other at the top of every hour on Raw, screw it.
Anyway, one of Hendry's lines during his set referred to Williams being Hayes' 'crappy sidekick' and his 'b***h' in the past. It was not a line that was ignored by the 2025 Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal winner.
In a now deleted post on X, Hayes warned Hendry that the TNA World Champion wasn't the only person who could appear when you say their name.
Why Hayes deleted the post remains to be seen. But it throws up an interesting potential scenario of him and Williams maybe reuniting in the near future?
Hayes battled Williams in the main event of last year's NXT Stand and Deliver at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia. The show was the highest attended NXT event of all time, commanding an attendance of over 16,000 people. Hayes would lose to Williams that night and then once more inside a steel cage before departing for SmackDown shortly after.
In recent months, the former NXT Champion has been partnered with The Miz on SmackDown and won this year's Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal.
