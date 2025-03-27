Cedric Alexander Reveals Why He Was More Of A "Paul Heyman Guy" Than A "Triple H Guy"
The Cedric Alexander and Kota Ibushi Cruiserweight Classic match was one of WWE's most memorable high-flying affairs, and it put Alexander on the map in the company.
Alexander lost to Ibushi, but his performance won the affection of the Full Sail University audience, with Triple H coming out after the match to raise his hand. And while many would think that would be quite the endorsement, that may not have been the case.
The former WWE Raw Tag Team Champion appeared on Chris Van Vliet's podcast, and revealed his relationship with Paul Levesque never went much beyond that.
"Honestly, it didn't go past that, funny enough. You would think from that moment I'd be a Triple H guy," Alexander said.
"So there was a point where we were in 205 Live that he kind of had some say in there a little bit, and kind of took care of me. But I was never really a fully Triple H guy. I was more of a Paul Heyman guy. When he was writing Raw, and they drafted me out of 205 Live into Raw, I was more of a Heyman guy than anything else. Heyman give me a bunch of little sidebar conversations this, that and the other way more than Triple H did."
Alexander said he went to Heyman for advice on how to make sure he could get TV time, and Heyman tried to be as assuring as possible.
"Patience, for better or worse, patience," he said. "I remember there was one point I went to Heyman and I was just like, I was probably on Raw for like a year, but they haven't really done anything with me. And I was like, 'Hey, Paul, what do you need for me in order to get to that next level?'
"I think this is maybe right after we did the whole thing with AJ and the squash match we did on Night of Champions in Charlotte. He was just telling me 'Just wait. We'll take care of you. If you gotta wait six months, wait six months. If you gotta wait a year. Wait a year.'
"And I swear I'm going, 'I will be the best soldier I can be and just wait it out.' And every time they called me for something, whether it was the Gary Garbutt thing or any other random thing they asked for. I was, 'Hey, I'm here. What do you want me to do?'"
Alexander was released by WWE on February 7th.
