Former NXT Star Cora Jade Reveals She Almost Died During Her WWE Run
Elayna Black, formerly known as Cora Jade, almost died from an ectopic pregnancy during her time in NXT, the former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion has revealed during an appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show.
Black, who was released during a recent round of WWE talent cuts last month, appeared on Helwani's show today (June 2), where she discussed a number of topics, including a near death experience in January, 2023.
Emergency surgery was required after the ectopic pregnancy ruptured, meaning Black was suffering from internal bleeding. The 24-year-old shared her traumatic story with Helwani, saying, “In January of 2023, I was supposed to wrestle Lyra Valkyria on Tuesday, and long story short I ended up in emergency surgery in the hospital the night before literally almost dying and bleeding out because I had an ectopic pregnancy that had failed and exploded.”
Despite knowing that something was seriously wrong, Black was initially determined to compete in her match with the inaugural Women's Intercontinental Champion., saying that she was “thinking I just have to get through the match tomorrow.”
The failed pregnancy and resulting emergency surgery meant Black missed that year's NXT Stand & Deliver, which the former tag champ was “bummed about missing", explaining, “After I came back those few months I was just the most mentally depressed I have ever been in my life.”
Black also explained that the surgery saw the doctors remove her left fallopian tube.
The former Cora Jade has been building towards her return to post-NXT wrestling by sharing a video on social media today, captioned simply, "Dear Cora 6/14/25 ⏳" - a reference to Black's old WWE ring name and the date her non compete clause expires before she can work for other promotions.
Upon her release last month, Black shared a lengthy post to social media looking back on her journey to WWE. The post was commented on by long-time supporter and recent WrestleMania main eventer, CM Punk, who replied, "Dream chaser. Turn it to gold."
Before arriving in NXT, Black briefly appeared for TNA and worked two bouts for AEW on Dark, losing to Red Velvet and then again to Red Velvet and Brandi Rhodes in a tag team match alongside Leyla Hirsch.
She also revealed her interest in joining AEW.
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
Triple H Receives Heavy Backlash After R-Truth Announces WWE Departure
Valhalla Reveals Her WWE Contract Will Not Be Renewed
Former Women's Champion Mariah May Reportedly Done With AEW, Bound For WWE
Liv Morgan Reveals Reason Travis Scott Gifted Her Sneakers After WrestleMania 41