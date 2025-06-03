R-Truth's Former Tag Team Partner Calls WWE Release "Bulls**t"
The news that R-Truth's contract with WWE won't be getting renewed has sent shockwaves through not only the WWE lockerroom, but the wider wrestling world too.
Stunned tributes were shared across social media yesterday after Truth broke the news himself on X.
The former United States champion has been with WWE for 17 years in his second run with the company and is beloved among his peers, as could be seen by the myriad of tributes paid to him over the past 24 hours. One former tag team partner of Truth's however, could not hold back his anger at WWE's decision not to sign the former NWA Champion to a new deal.
Adam Pacman Jones, the former NFL star who very briefly held the TNA Tag Team Titles with Truth back in 2007 (after defeating the team of Sting and Kurt Angle of all people) took to his Politely Raw podcast to call out the decision not to renew the former World Champion, labelling it "bulls**t".
Shared with the caption, "Tag team partners 4 life!!! Wish @ronkillings1 got to go out on his own terms but always a legend to me! 💪🏿💪🏿💪🏿💪🏿" the former Cincinnati Bengals Cornerback said, "I wrestled with him in TNA. He is a true professional and the best teammate I ever had on a Sunday. We won the tag team championships together.
"People are p***ed about this, my boy," the 2015 Pro Bowler continued, before being asked if he felt WWE should have been better to R-Truth in this current situation.
"Hell yeah. F**king right. He's a true professional. I've never seen him get out of character. Now it's over with. You don't even give the fans a last chance [to say goodbye].
"They dropped the ball, 100%," Pacman stated, also adding, pretty unsubtly, "This is bulls**t".
