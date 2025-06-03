WWE Raw Results (6/2/25): CM Punk Fails To Qualify For Money In The Bank, Stephanie Vaquer Debuts, MITB Hype
After taking out Seth Rollins to end last week's episode of WWE Raw, CM Punk started the show this week and did so with a strong mission statement.
Punk stood in the middle of the ring and definitively declared that it was the Summer of Punk and that it was time for him to finally have some gold around his waist in WWE. Punk said that the only way for him to do that was to win his way into the Money in the Bank ladder match, win that match for a third time, and then cash in his contract for a title opportunity.
The crowd reacted loudly and proudly to Punk's declaration. Sami Zayn did as well. Zayn walked out and stood in the ring with Punk. Zayn told Punk that it was the first time he's heard Punk claim that he wanted the world title and then said that Punk needed to win his way into the Money in the Bank ladder match.
Zayn told Punk that the only way to protect WWE from Seth Rollins was to be in the MITB ladder match with him and that Rollins winning the briefcase would be devastating for the company.
The Punk and Zayn interaction wasn't all rosy. Zayn told Punk that once he wins the world championship, Zayn and him would have a different conversation and that conversation would be about facing one another with the title on the line.
In the main event, Punk did not qualify for Money in the Bank. Instead, El Grande Americano pinned AJ Styles after a headbutt to earn entry into the match. Punk was taken out by Bron Breakker during the match and couldn't get the job done.
After the match, Punk brawled with Breakker, but Seth Rollins ran out and helped Breakker get the upper hand. Sami Zayn and Jey Uso tried to help, but Breakker hit Spears on everyone. Rollins followed up with Stomps on each one as Michael Cole said that Rollins is in search of power. Bronson Reed hit two Tsunami's on Jey Uso as the show went off the air.
Other highlights on the show included the debut of former NXT Women's Champion and NXT Women's North American Champion, Stephanie Vaquer. Vaquer got a nice hype reel video package prior to her debut and that set a strong tone for who she'll be in WWE.
Vaquer faced Ivy Nile and Liv Morgan with a spot in the women's Money in the Bank ladder match on the line. Vaquer lived up to the hype in the match and was victorious. Later in the show, Vaquer ran into Rhea Ripley backstage and the audience audibly cheered. Ripley told Vaquer that she'd "see her on Saturday."
In other action, Lyra Valkyria cut a scating promo on Becky Lynch and called Lynch out to the ring. The two exchanged words about their upcoming Women's Intercontinental Championship match at Money in the Bank over the weekend. Valkyria told Lynch to step up and give the crowd a preview of their fight over the weekend, but Lynch declined and said she wouldn't fight in Tulsa. With Lynch ignoring Valkyria, Lyra ran after her and brawled with her on the entrance ramp.
Also, dissension within The Judgement Day continued this week. Liv Morgan straight up told Finn Balor that she didn't trust him, after Balor befriended Roxanne Perez who started interfering in Judgment Day business and matches. Balor told Morgan that time would build trust.
Finally, the feud between Sami Zayn, CM Punk, Jey Uso, and the new Rollins faction hit a fever pitch when Jey and Zayn teamed to take on Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker. The back and forth match ended in a no contest after Seth Rollins interfered on behalf of his squad. Rollins hit a Stomp on Sami Zayn and the brawl between the two sides was on.
Reed was about to hit Zayn with a Tsunami through the announce table, but Punk ran out and made the save. Punk crushed Breakker with a steel chair and smashed Reed in the face with it. The two sides stared down the other as the audience roared. Breakker wanted to attack, but Rollins told him that he knew where Punk would be later in the night -- the main event MITB qualifying match.
Full WWE Raw Match Results (6/2/25)
- Stephanie Vaquer defeated Liv Morgan and Ivy Nile to qualify for the women's Money in the Bank ladder match
- Finn Balor and JD McDonagh defeated The War Raiders
- Jey Uso and Sami Zayn vs. Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker ended in a no contest
- Kairi Sane defeated Raquel Rodriguez
- El Grande Americano defeated CM Punk and AJ Styles o qualify for the men's Money in the Bank ladder match
