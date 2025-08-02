Becky Lynch Reveals Preview Of New Theme Song Ahead Of WWE SummerSlam 2025
The Man appears to have confirmed that she'll soon be debuting a new theme song, perhaps as early as this weekend's SummerSlam event in New Jersey.
That news broke on Friday and Becky Lynch took to Instagram Saturday afternoon to share a video clip that features a new track by American rock band The Wonder Years.
Founding band member Casey Cavaliere confirmed what many assumed was a teaser for first new entrance theme in over a decade, writing on the post, "Best in the game. So hype on how this track came together! Thanks for trusting us."
The video included a voice over from the reigning Women's Intercontinental Champion herself and it came off as a warning to the rest of the WWE Women's locker room.
"I have given my life to this. I have broken bones for this. I have bled for this, I am this. And you want me to what? Step aside? Pass the torch? Not a chance in Hell. I have made this what it is today and I have never been better than I am right now. You want it? You better fight me for it, because I am no one's shadow."
Whenever Lynch does debut her new song it will officially retire her iconic theme of 'Celtic Invasion', which has been the song she's used throughout most of her WWE career.
Becky Lynch is set to compete at her first SummerSlam in three years
Becky Lynch will defend her Women's Intercontinental Championship against Lyra Valkyria at SummerSlam on Sunday night. It's her first invite to the 'Biggest Party of the Summer' since 2022 when she lost to Bianca Belair at Nissan Stadium in Nashville.
Speaking to The Takedown on SI this past week, The Man recounted the numerous magical moments that she's experienced at this event throughout her career and her genuine shock that she's been away for so long.
“It was my first PLE. It was where the infamous slap happened that really catapulted my career. It was also where I came back after I had my daughter and beat Bianca Belair in 26 seconds. And then a year later we were tearing the house down and then fighting side-by-side… I’m kind of blown away that it’s been three years since I wrestled at a SummerSlam.”
WWE SummerSlam gets underway Saturday night from MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. The show goes live at 6 p.m. ET (3 p.m. PT) on Peacock in the United States and internationally on Netflix.
