Becky Lynch Reveals Preview Of New Theme Song Ahead Of WWE SummerSlam 2025

The Man has herself a new theme song, and you can now hear a clip of it on her Instagram page.

Rick Ucchino

Becky Lynch
Becky Lynch / WWE.com

The Man appears to have confirmed that she'll soon be debuting a new theme song, perhaps as early as this weekend's SummerSlam event in New Jersey.

That news broke on Friday and Becky Lynch took to Instagram Saturday afternoon to share a video clip that features a new track by American rock band The Wonder Years.

Founding band member Casey Cavaliere confirmed what many assumed was a teaser for first new entrance theme in over a decade, writing on the post, "Best in the game. So hype on how this track came together! Thanks for trusting us."

The video included a voice over from the reigning Women's Intercontinental Champion herself and it came off as a warning to the rest of the WWE Women's locker room.

"I have given my life to this. I have broken bones for this. I have bled for this, I am this. And you want me to what? Step aside? Pass the torch? Not a chance in Hell. I have made this what it is today and I have never been better than I am right now. You want it? You better fight me for it, because I am no one's shadow."

Whenever Lynch does debut her new song it will officially retire her iconic theme of 'Celtic Invasion', which has been the song she's used throughout most of her WWE career.

Becky Lynch is set to compete at her first SummerSlam in three years

Becky Lynch
Becky Lynch / WWE.com

Becky Lynch will defend her Women's Intercontinental Championship against Lyra Valkyria at SummerSlam on Sunday night. It's her first invite to the 'Biggest Party of the Summer' since 2022 when she lost to Bianca Belair at Nissan Stadium in Nashville.

Speaking to The Takedown on SI this past week, The Man recounted the numerous magical moments that she's experienced at this event throughout her career and her genuine shock that she's been away for so long.

“It was my first PLE. It was where the infamous slap happened that really catapulted my career. It was also where I came back after I had my daughter and beat Bianca Belair in 26 seconds. And then a year later we were tearing the house down and then fighting side-by-side… I’m kind of blown away that it’s been three years since I wrestled at a SummerSlam.”

Becky Lynch vs. Lyra Valkyria
Becky Lynch vs. Lyra Valkyria / WWE.com

WWE SummerSlam gets underway Saturday night from MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. The show goes live at 6 p.m. ET (3 p.m. PT) on Peacock in the United States and internationally on Netflix.

Rick Ucchino
RICK UCCHINO

Rick Ucchino is the Assistant Editor & Content Coordinator for The Takedown on SI. He also works full-time for 700WLW Radio in Cincinnati, Ohio as a local news and sports anchor, in addition to his time covering the Cincinnati Bengals for Sirius XM. Rick has been on the professional wrestling beat since 2019, having provided coverage for a number of outlets, including Fightful, SB Nation’s Cageside Seats and the Bleav Podcast Network. With an educational background in theater, creative writing and journalism, Rick focuses primarily on the storytelling aspect of pro wrestling, but he’s no stranger to the squared circle himself. He had the privilege of training with former WWE & WCW cruiserweight Jimmy Wang Yang for nearly two years and retired early due to back issues with a perfect 1-0 record in singles competition. Rick is a married father of two incredibly adorable children, who are budding pro wrestling fans themselves. Much to the chagrin of their mother. You can reach Rick at rwucchino@gmail.com

