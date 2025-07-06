Charlotte Flair Names Her 'Bucket List' Goals Outside Of WWE
Charlotte Flair has achieved everything there is to achieve within the confines of a WWE ring. She is a 14-time World Champion, a two time Royal Rumble winner, a WrestleMania main eventer and a surefire Hall of Fame inductee in the future.
So it is not surprising to learn that the Queen has her eyes set on achievements outside of the squared circle.
In a recent appearance on the Nikki & Brie Show, the podcast hosted by WWE Hall of Famers the Bella Twins, Flair revealed she has a bucket list that includes two of television's biggest, most popular franchises.
"I want to do Dancing With The Stars. That, and I really want to be on [RuPaul's Drag Race]. I feel like my outfits are already there. One of those are on my bucket list. Manifestation. Fingers crossed [for Dancing with the Stars]. RuPaul's drag show would be fun too just because their outfits, the glamour, the makeup, all of it. The Charlotte Flair character fits right in there. We're putting it out in the universe."
Nikki Bella herself has already appeared on Dancing With The Stars, as have The Miz, Chris Jericho and Stacy Keibler.
Outside of wrestling, Charlotte has starred in 2017's 'Psych: The Movie' as well as an episode of Punky Brewster as herself, in 2021. As for RuPaul's Drag Race, the show often brings in special guest judges.
Charlotte returned from a long-term injury layoff at the Royal Rumble this year, winning the women's match before unsuccessfully challenging Tiffany Stratton for the WWE Women's Title at WrestleMania 41. The build up to that match was dominated by a controversial promo between the two women which went hugely off script, involving Tiffany commenting on Charlotte's three marriages, while Flair responded by accusing Stratton's partner Ludwig Kaiser being in her DM's.
(H/T Fightful for the transcription)
