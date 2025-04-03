Charlotte Flair Opens Up About Andrade Divorce Struggles In Tearful Interview
Charlotte Flair is in the midst of what she considers to be the greatest comeback of her life.
The 14-time Women's World Champion made her return to WWE back in January after missing all of 2024 with a devastating knee injury. The physical challenges of her rehab were only exacerbated by mounting problems in her personal life.
During her time away from the ring, Charlotte made the decision to file for divorce from then husband and fellow Smackdown Superstar Andrade. Flair opened up about her struggles Thursday while appearing on Sherri with Sherri Shepherd. The Queen was asked how she managed to handle the situation.
"I didn't," Flair admitted. "I felt like I was failing at my job. I felt like I was failing in my personal life and the embarrassment of being divorced again, and then being compared to my father."
As tears began to well up in her eyes, Charlotte asked for a moment to collect herself and received a round of supportive applause from the audience.
"It's okay not to be okay. That's what I learned. It's okay to take a moment, take a breather to start over."
The biggest challenge for Flair was keeping everything a secret. She feared the public scorn and judgment that would undoubtedly follow the news of her second divorce.
It wasn't until Royal Rumble weekend, during the peak of her return to WWE, that the news of her split from Andrade broke.
"Everything that I had been scared of hit that day and I was like, the fight's over. I have nothing to fight. This is me. This is who I am. I'm standing in my worth. And people can have their opinions. I think to the audience who watches wrestling, they don't know what Charlotte has been through to get to where she is. But I know. So for Ashley, this is my biggest comeback yet."
Charlotte Flair is set to challenge Tiffany Stratton for the WWE Women's Championship at WrestleMania 41. A victory would leave her one world title shy of tying her father's all-time record of 16, that Ric Flair currently holds with John Cena.
Cena could break the tie with Flair with a win over Cody Rhodes later this month in Las Vegas.
