Rumored Match Cards For Night's 1 And 2 of WWE WrestleMania 41
We are a little more than two weeks away from WWE WrestleMania 41, and the card is seemingly taking shape in the lead-up.
While WWE has officially announced the main events of the show will be the CM Punk, Roman Reigns, and Seth Rollins triple-threat match on Saturday, followed by Cody Rhodes and John Cena on Sunday, much of the rest of the card has been left in the dark as far as match placement is concerned. That no longer appears to be the case.
WrestleVotes took to social media Thursday afternoon, adding some clarification to what has been discussed for match placement so far. According to their source the match placement is as follows.
Night 1 - Punk vs. Reigns vs. Rollins, Gunther vs. Uso, Owens vs. Orton, Charlotte vs. Tiffany.- WrestleVotes
Night 2 - Cena vs. Rhodes, Belair vs. Ripley vs. Sky, Styles vs. Paul.
The report also notes that while things could change in the next couple of weeks, this is the working plan for WWE creative at this moment in time.
Most notable in the post is the WWE World Heavyweight Championship match between Jey Uso and Gunther taking place on the opening night, alongside the WWE Women's Championship match featuring Tiffany Stratton and Women's Royal Rumble-winner Charlotte Flair.
On the other end, the expected but unannounced triple-threat match for the WWE Women's World Championship between Bianca Belair, Rhea Ripley, and Iyo Sky would be held on Sunday. The recently-announced AJ Styles and Logan Paul match is also set for the second show.
Several more matches are still expected to be announced for WrestleMania 41.
