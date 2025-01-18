Charlotte Flair Video Package Aired Hyping Her Return To WWE SmackDown
All hail and bow down to the Queen.
Charlotte Flair is on her way back to WWE. A video package was aired during SmackDown on Friday night announcing her imminent return, but it's still unknown when exactly she'll be back on television.
The 14-time Women's World Champion missed all of 2024 after she tore her ACL, MCL and meniscus in a match with Asuka in December of 2023.
It was originally announced on television that Flair would unable to compete for upwards of nine months, but her injury ended up keeping her out of the ring for significantly longer than that. At no point did WWE expect her back in 2024, according to a recent report from Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select.
Charlotte figures to be heavily factored into the creative plans for WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas, with a potential WWE Women's Championship match against Tiffany Stratton reportedly being discussed.
More: Charlotte Flair Drops New Video Hyping Comeback Ahead Of Rumored Return
It's also been rumored that The Queen would be tweaking her presentation upon her return, but as of now it's unclear if that's going to be the case.
