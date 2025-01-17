Wrestling On FanNation

Charlotte Flair Drops New Video Hyping Comeback Ahead Of Rumored Return

Flair posted an update on her rehab ahead of her rumored WWE return.

Jon Alba

Charlotte is nearing a return to WWE.
Charlotte is nearing a return to WWE. / WWE.com

The Queen is nearing her return to a WWE ring.

Charlotte Flair suffered a major knee injury on the Dec. 8, 2023 episode of Friday Night Smackdown, when she allegedly tore her ACL, MCL, and meniscus in a match against Asuka. The injury caused her to miss the entirety of 2024, but rumors have suggested she is nearing a return to ring action.

Flair posted the following clip to social media Thursday night, hyping her seemingly imminent comeback.

In the clip, Flair talks herself through a tough workout by repeating criticisms she often hears from fans. She eventually refers to herself by her real name Ashley, as the video comes to an end. Her post also notes it is "Me vs. Me."

This isn't the first time Flair has posted an update on her rehab. Earlier this month, she noted she had been training with former WWE Superstar Peyton Royce to get back into ring shape.

MORE: Latest On The Returns Of Becky Lynch And Charlotte Flair: Including Brand Assignment

Reports earlier this week indicated Flair could be set for a major WrestleMania match as well, with WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton the current favorite to be her opponent. Her name is apparently back on WWE's internal roster, and she's expected to be back on Smackdown upon her eventual return.

Should Flair return at the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event, she'll be going for her second win. She outlasted 29 other WWE Superstars in the 2020 Royal Rumble match, and went on to face Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 36 inside the WWE Performance Center.

The Latest On WWE, AEW & More

Bob Ueker, Star Of Major League And WWE Hall Of Famer, Passes Away At 90

RevPro Reveals Plans For Mercedes Mone's Title Defenses

Latest On Malakai Black's Rumored AEW Departure & Possible Return To WWE

Nick Khan Reveals WWE Will Return To France For PLE In 2025

Published
Jon Alba
JON ALBA

Jon Alba is an Emmy Award and SPJ Award-winning journalist who has been covering and working in wrestling for more than a decade. Jon is the host of "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy," and a host and contributor for SNY, TV home of the New York Mets.

Home/WWE