Charlotte Flair Drops New Video Hyping Comeback Ahead Of Rumored Return
The Queen is nearing her return to a WWE ring.
Charlotte Flair suffered a major knee injury on the Dec. 8, 2023 episode of Friday Night Smackdown, when she allegedly tore her ACL, MCL, and meniscus in a match against Asuka. The injury caused her to miss the entirety of 2024, but rumors have suggested she is nearing a return to ring action.
Flair posted the following clip to social media Thursday night, hyping her seemingly imminent comeback.
In the clip, Flair talks herself through a tough workout by repeating criticisms she often hears from fans. She eventually refers to herself by her real name Ashley, as the video comes to an end. Her post also notes it is "Me vs. Me."
This isn't the first time Flair has posted an update on her rehab. Earlier this month, she noted she had been training with former WWE Superstar Peyton Royce to get back into ring shape.
MORE: Latest On The Returns Of Becky Lynch And Charlotte Flair: Including Brand Assignment
Reports earlier this week indicated Flair could be set for a major WrestleMania match as well, with WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton the current favorite to be her opponent. Her name is apparently back on WWE's internal roster, and she's expected to be back on Smackdown upon her eventual return.
Should Flair return at the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event, she'll be going for her second win. She outlasted 29 other WWE Superstars in the 2020 Royal Rumble match, and went on to face Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 36 inside the WWE Performance Center.
