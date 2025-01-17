SPOILER: Former World Champion And AEW Star Expected To Retire
The curtain may have finally fallen on the in-ring wrestling career of the "Fallen Angel" Christopher Daniels.
Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select reports Daniels is set to retire from performing following this week's AEW Collision taping, where he faced "Hangman" Adam Page in a Texas Death Match. As noted in The Takedown on SI's spoilers for that show, Daniels loses the match in bloody fashion.
Sapp noted Daniels had been looking to have his last match for some time now, with an AEW source noting to The Takedown that other major shows had been explored for the match prior to settling on the "Maximum Carnage" episode of Collision.
It is unclear whether or not if AEW will officially confirm his retirement on television.
The 54-year-old Daniels has been wrestling since 1993, and has been with AEW since the company's launch press conference in 2019. He joined the promotion as part of SoCal Uncensored alongside Frankie Kazarian and Scorpio Sky, and also took on a talent relations role with AEW shortly thereafter.
Daniels has been used sparingly as a wrestler for AEW the past several years, wrestling just five times on TV in 2024. He is one of the most decorated performers in wrestling history, having competed in just about every major promotion since his in-ring debut more than 30 years ago. Daniels is a three-time TNA X Division Champion, a one-time Ring of Honor World Champion, and won 20 championships altogether between TNA, ROH, and New Japan Pro-Wrestling.
