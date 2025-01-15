Chelsea Green Discusses WWE's Treatment Of Women Under Triple H
Chelsea Green credits the past women's divisions in WWE for paving the way for her era of talent, but says Triple H is a leader in the company that makes women feel equal to men.
During an interview with The Sports Agents Podcast, the first-ever Women's United States Champion spoke about Triple H's impact on the women's division in WWE and how she feels safe and supported coming into work each day.
MORE: Tiffany Stratton Rumored For Major WrestleMania 41 Match
"They set the tone for us," Green said of the Attitude Era women and Divas era women in WWE. "I can't speak on what their era was like, because I wasn't there. Now, in this new era, I know I come to work, I feel safe, I feel supported. Triple H makes women specifically feel absolutely equal to men. And that's why I love to come to work. That's why I feel so supported and so seen. It's because we are out there main-eventing WrestleMania now -- something that previous era didn't get to experience. But, they set the table for it. Now, we're enjoying these amazing meals and I couldn't be happier."
Green became the first-ever Women's WWE United States Championship at the relaunched Saturday Night's Main Event in December. She defeated Michin in the finals of a weeks long tournament to win the title. She's also a former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion.
WWE Saturday Night's Main Event will return on January 25 with a show from San Antonio. Announced matches for that event include Gunther vs. Jey Uso for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship.
Hulk Hogan is rumored to appear at the event.
