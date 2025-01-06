Hulk Hogan Reportedly Set To Appear At WWE Raw On Netflix Premiere
The Netflix premiere of Monday Night Raw is slated to be one of the biggest episodes of Raw ever, and WWE is pulling out all the stops to bring as much star power in as possible.
PWInsider reported this afternoon that WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan will appear at Raw tomorrow night. Per the report, Hogan and Shawn Michaels are slated to appear during the three hour broadcast.
PWInsider also commented on the potential appearance of Stone Cold Steve Austin. While multiple rumors and reports are conflicted on whether he will appear, PWInsider could not confirm whether the Rattlesnake will be in attendance.
Yesterday, we reported that Hogan is rumored to make some future appearances with WWE, including the next Saturday Night's Main Event from San Antonio, TX on January 25th. Sean Ross Sapp from Fightful Select stated that some dates have been discussed but nothing specific was given.
Hogan was last seen on WWE television at the 40th Anniversary of Hulkamania, during the January 22, 2024 edition of Raw. Hogan also provided the introduction for the 2024 Royal Rumble in Tampa, FL, and was in attendance for the event.
Monday Night Raw will premiere on Netflix tomorrow, January 6th, from the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, CA. John Cena and The Rock are both confirmed to appear on the episode. The match card includes CM Punk vs. Seth "Freakin'" Rollins, and Liv Morgan vs. Rhea Ripley in a Last Woman Standing Match for the WWE Women's World Championship.
