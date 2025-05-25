Chelsea Green Going Through It After Breaking Nose At WWE Saturday Night's Main Event
It's pretty safe to say that Chelsea Green saw her Saturday night playing out very differently in her mind.
The leader of the Green Regime had an opportunity to reclaim her Women's United States Championship when she challenged Zelina Vega on Saturday Night's Main Event. Not only was she unsuccessful, Chelsea appears to have suffered a broken nose in the process.
Green was gushing blood from her nose immediately after Vega connected with a 6-1-9 during their match. Chelsea would continue to fight, but Zelina would soon hit her with a Code Red from the top rope to retain the title.
Chelsea took to social media after the show was over and said that she was informed that her nose was indeed broken, but she'd be undergoing further evaluation.
Piper Niven and Alba Fyre attempted to console her in the video posted above, but as you can see in the subsequent post below, their efforts were not met with much success.
Despite her clear state of hysteria, Chelsea Green is vowing that big things are ahead for both herself and the Secret Hervice. The Takedown on SI wishes our President of Friday Night SmackDown a speedy recovery.
Full Saturday Night's Main Event Results:
Seth Rollins & Bron Breakker defeated Sami Zayn & CM Punk thanks to a returning Bronson Reed
Zelina Vega defeated Chelsea Green to retain her Women's United States Championship
WWE Champion John Cena defeated R-Truth
Damian Priest defeated Drew McIntyre in a Steel Cage Match
Jey Uso defeated Logan Paul to retain his World Heavyweight Champion after Cody Rhodes returned to fight off an interfering John Cena
