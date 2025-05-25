Cody Rhodes Returns At WWE Saturday Night's Main Event, Saves Jey Uso From John Cena
Cody Rhodes is back in WWE.
The former Undisputed WWE Champion returned to save Jey Uso from an attack from John Cena in the main event of Saturday Night's Main Event. Jey Uso wrestled Logan Paul with the WWE World Heavyweight Championship on the line and retained that title thanks to Rhodes.
Uso clocked Logan Paul with a super kick and tried to win the match with a cover right after. He made the cover, but Cena ran down to the ring and yanked the referee out of the ring as he was making the count. Cena then jumped Jey and crushed him with a flurry of right hands.
That attack brought out Rhodes. Cody got a huge pop and went for Cena right away. Cody got some punches in on Cena, but then hit Cross Rhodes, which sent Cena to the outside of the ring. Back inside, Jey Uso was able to hit a Spear on Paul and then hit him with a splash from the top rope to secure the victory.
When the match was over, Rhodes got on the microphone and said that he was back. He said he was ready for a fight and that he had Jey Uso as partner. He said that it looked like Cena had Paul as a partner and challenged that team on behalf of himself and Jey for a tag team match at Money in the Bank.
Cena didn't respond before the show went off the air.
Cody Rhodes has not been on WWE television since he lost the Undisputed WWE Championship to John Cena at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas.
