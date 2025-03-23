Wrestling On FanNation

Chelsea Green Hoping To Showcase WWE Women's United States Championship At WrestleMania 41

Will all of Las Vegas have the honor of pledging allegiance to WWE Women's United States Champion Chelsea Green?

Chelsea Green in Cactus Jack attire
Chelsea Green in Cactus Jack attire / WWE.com

Chelsea Green is already the longest reigning, tallest, youngest, prettiest and most intelligent inaugural Women's United States Champion in WWE History.

Now she has her sights set on being the first woman to defend that title on the 'Grandest Stage of Them All.'

Green was a guest on a recent episode of the Pro Wrestling Experience Podcast, where she was asked about the evolution of women's athletics over the years. Chelsea spoke about how far the WWE Women's Division has come over the past decade, specifically mentioning the new United States and Intercontinental Championships - held by herself and Lyra Valkyria respectively.

"We're at a really, really interesting time. We are seeing the WNBA take off. We are seeing... all the national [soccer] teams thriving. We are watching women main event WrestleMania. We see a new Intercontinental and United States title being revealed. Like, it's just an unbelievable time for women. I hope that I can do everybody justice, do all the females in this world justice, by taking this title to Las Vegas. Showing up on the 19th and 20th of April and just proving the world right. This is what we deserved, and this is why. I'm really excited for that."

Chelsea Green on PWE

After successfully defending her Championship multiple times against Michin, Chelsea Green now has Zelina Vega hot on heels on SmackDown with the Women's U.S. Title firmly in her sights.

Could Green vs. Vega be in the cards for Las Vegas? Only time will tell, but there's going to be some stiff competition when it comes to making the show this year. Even with the event now running two nights.

Current WrestleMania 41 Card:

  • Cody Rhodes (c) vs. John Cena for the WWE Championship
  • Gunther (c) vs. Jey Uso for the World Heavyweight Championship
  • Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Charlotte Flair for the WWE Women's Championship
  • IYO SKY (s) vs. Bianca Belair for the Women's World Championship
  • Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins vs. CM Punk
  • Randy Orton vs Kevin Owens

