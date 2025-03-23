Chelsea Green Hoping To Showcase WWE Women's United States Championship At WrestleMania 41
Chelsea Green is already the longest reigning, tallest, youngest, prettiest and most intelligent inaugural Women's United States Champion in WWE History.
Now she has her sights set on being the first woman to defend that title on the 'Grandest Stage of Them All.'
Green was a guest on a recent episode of the Pro Wrestling Experience Podcast, where she was asked about the evolution of women's athletics over the years. Chelsea spoke about how far the WWE Women's Division has come over the past decade, specifically mentioning the new United States and Intercontinental Championships - held by herself and Lyra Valkyria respectively.
"We're at a really, really interesting time. We are seeing the WNBA take off. We are seeing... all the national [soccer] teams thriving. We are watching women main event WrestleMania. We see a new Intercontinental and United States title being revealed. Like, it's just an unbelievable time for women. I hope that I can do everybody justice, do all the females in this world justice, by taking this title to Las Vegas. Showing up on the 19th and 20th of April and just proving the world right. This is what we deserved, and this is why. I'm really excited for that."- Chelsea Green on PWE
After successfully defending her Championship multiple times against Michin, Chelsea Green now has Zelina Vega hot on heels on SmackDown with the Women's U.S. Title firmly in her sights.
Could Green vs. Vega be in the cards for Las Vegas? Only time will tell, but there's going to be some stiff competition when it comes to making the show this year. Even with the event now running two nights.
Current WrestleMania 41 Card:
- Cody Rhodes (c) vs. John Cena for the WWE Championship
- Gunther (c) vs. Jey Uso for the World Heavyweight Championship
- Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Charlotte Flair for the WWE Women's Championship
- IYO SKY (s) vs. Bianca Belair for the Women's World Championship
- Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins vs. CM Punk
- Randy Orton vs Kevin Owens
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
Hulk Hogan's Real American Suite Package Pulled From WWE WrestleMania 41 Ticket Site
Bron Breakker Will Defend WWE Intercontinental Championship Monday Night On Raw
Drew McIntyre Discusses A Possible Appearance On Monday's WWE Raw In Scotland
Sheamus Returns At WWE Live Event And Fans Notice Incredible Body Transformation