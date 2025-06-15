Chelsea Green May Suspend Campaign For Second Women's U.S. Championship Reign
Every single match that Chelsea Green has wrestled since March 22, has been against some combination of Zelina Vega or Michin. And it sounds as though she's feeling the need to move on, even if that means leaving her title behind. At least for now.
The inaugural Women's United States Champion was a guest this week on the Lightweights Podcast with Joe Vulpis, and admitted that she hasn't quite figured out if it's the best course of action for her to continue seeking re-election to second term as the U.S. title holder.
"I haven’t decided. Are we done? I don’t ever wanna do things, like, ad nauseum and I feel like with the title, it’s very easy to stick to the same feuds. The fans saw me and Michin go at it for just I think a little too long and I think they’re done with me and Zelina (Vega) and I don’t wanna push it."
Green lost the Women's United States Championship to Zelina Vega on the SmackDown after WrestleMania 41 and then failed to win it back at Saturday Night's Main Event.
Chelsea legitimately broke her nose in that match, which provides more than enough fuel to continue her rivalry with Zelina. However, former NXT Women's Champion Giulia has now entered the conversation and Green may have to step aside for the greater good of the division.
"I don’t want [fans] to get bored of that championship. I want them to feel excited for what’s to come with the title. So, I feel it would be in the title’s best interest to leave it, to drop it, But me personally, I wanna win it back, obviously. I mean, hello, I want the title back. I want a second term. I wanna make America Green again."
Chelsea Green missed out on her opportunity at winning the WWE Women's Championship this past Friday night on SmackDown. She was unable to make it to Lexington, Kentucky due to travel issues and ended up being replaced in the Queen of the Ring Tournament by Alba Fyre.
Alexa Bliss would go on to win that match-up, joining Jade Cargill and Roxanne Perez in the semi-finals. The winner of the tournament will receive a shot at their brand's women's championship at SummerSlam in August.
