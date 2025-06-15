Will Ospreay Announces Engagement To Longtime Partner & New AEW Roster Member
Congratulations to Will Ospreay and Alex Windsor!
The Aerial Assassin took to social media Saturday to announce that the couple are now engaged to be married.
Ospreay and Windsor have been together for a few years now and their engagement comes on the heels of Alex's announcement last week that she has now joined her fiancé on the AEW roster.
Windsor is a 16-year veteran, having worked in NJPW, ROH, AEW and all across the UK independent scene. Her most recent AEW appearance came back in February when she challenged Athena for the ROH Women's World Championship at Global Wars Australia.
During an early 2024 episode of Talk is Jericho, Will Ospreay said that his relationship with Windsor was one of main reasons he decided to sign with All Elite Wrestling. Agreeing to a contract with WWE would have presumably required him to move to the United States, while AEW gave him the option to remain a resident of the UK.
"I entered a new relationship with my new Mrs. who wrestles under the name Alex Windsor. I have a stepson now... If you know her story and everything she's been through, the UK scene kind of knows it, but she lost her husband. And having to pick herself up from that and having to be a mom, a single mom, to losing her husband, it's going to [take] some tolls on you."
"She needs to be around family and friends in her social circle. I couldn't bear the thought of moving her away from all of that and having her on her own again." h/t Fightful- Will Ospreay on Talk is Jericho
Windsor made the announcement that she was All Elite on June 6 at a Pro-Wrestling: EVE event, moments after she came up short in her bid to win the IWGP Women's Title. It's not currently known when she'll make her official debut as a member of the AEW roster.
