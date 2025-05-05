Chelsea Green Reportedly Signs Contract Extension With WWE
Here's some positive contract news when it comes to the WWE Women's Division.
Former WWE Women's United States and Women's Tag Team Champion Chelsea Green is apparently going to be sticking around with the company for a while longer.
Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select reported Monday afternoon that Green has agreed to a new multi-year contract extension with WWE.
"Chelsea Green recently signed a new WWE contract," Ross Sapp said in his report. "Fightful Select is told that her [previous] contract would have expired later on in 2025. However, she’s signed a new multi-year deal. The exact length is not yet known."
Green has been one of the most successful re-hires of the Paul 'Triple H' Levesque creative regime. She re-signed with WWE in the fall of 2022 and then re-debuted during the Women's Royal Rumble match the following January.
Since then she's earned the reputation of being one of the most entertaining and creative members of the WWE locker room.
News of her new contract is welcomed after well over a dozen WWE Superstars were either released from their deals or were told that their contracts would not be renewed over the weekend.
Main roster stars Dakota Kai, Shayna Baszler, Shotzi, Kayden Carter, Katana Chance, Sonya Deville, Blair Davenport, Tegan Nox, Indi Hartwell and Carmella have now all departed the company in the past few months. In addition to several members of the NXT roster.
