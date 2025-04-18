Wrestling On FanNation

Chelsea Green Reveals Her Thoughts On A Matt Cardona WWE Return

Green and Cardona have been married since 2021.

Jon Alba

Matt Cardona appears on the December 6 edition of AEW Rampage.
Matt Cardona appears on the December 6 edition of AEW Rampage. / All Elite Wrestling - Lee South

There has been a ton of discourse in the wrestling community about Chelsea Green's lack of a match at WWE WrestleMania 41.

Even though the WWE Women's United States Champion pushed hard for a match, she is currently not slated to have one on either night of the show. Creative plans were pitched for her leading up to it, including having her face a WWE Hall of Famer in their WrestleMania return match.

Even husband Matt Cardona, formerly Zack Ryder in WWE, took to social media to complain about her not having a match.

Cardona is also someone fans are clamoring to see in a WWE ring once again. He was released from his contract in 2020 after more than a decade with the company, and made a name for himself on the independent circuit, in TNA, and in AEW.

Green was a guest on Chris Van Vliet's podcast this week, where she was asked about a potential Cardona return to WWE. She was emphatically in support of it happening.

"We're waiting. It’s gonna happen, I hope," she said. "Honestly, I could go on a whole podcast rant about all the things he's done and why he deserves to be back, there's nobody who has recreated themselves like him.

"Cody did a great job of recreating himself, but at the end of the day Cody is Cody. Matt was a babyface for almost 20 years in WWE," she continued. "His career was just all him being a babyface. Nobody believed he could be a heel and then he went out and became the biggest heel on the Indies ever. Well, I actually think the biggest star the Indies has ever seen, period." 

Regardless, Cardona is still keeping busy in Las Vegas during WrestleMania week, appearing for several promotions and hosting a live podcast.

