WWE WrestleMania 41 Stage Revealed On The Pat McAfee Show With Stephanie McMahon
The official stage for WrestleMania 41 inside Allegiant Stadium was revealed on The Pat McAfee Show on Friday morning.
McAfee introduced the stage reveal by calling this weekend the greatest weekend in the history of Sin City. The camera then flew over McAfee's show stage to reveal a firework show and then the full stage reveal. After, Stephanie McMahon walked onto the stage and yelled, "Welcome to WrestleMania!!"
The WrestleMania stage reveal has been a staple event throughout WrestleMania weekend each year. This year, Xfinity becomes the first ever partner to be integrated into the WrestleMania set. WWE announced that news and an expanded agreement with Xfinity in conjunction with the stage reveal.
"As the new Official Home WiFi Partner of WWE, Xfinity will receive unprecedented exposure and integration within key WWE assets during WrestleMania 41 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, April 19 and Sunday, April 20, highlighted by never-before-seen, exclusive branding on the iconic WrestleMania set.- WM Stage Press Release
They added:
This first-time integration on the towering set will bring Xfinity branding to life with LED signage visible throughout both nights of WrestleMania for the tens of thousands in attendance and millions watching at home. Further, Xfinity will receive a broadcast integration within WrestleMania 41 and serve as the official presenting partner of NXT Stand & Deliver®, which takes place Saturday, April 19."
WrestleMania 41 airs live from Allegiant Stadium on April 19 and April 20. Announced matches for the show include two main events. On night one, Seth Rollins vs. Roman Reigns vs. CM Punk will compete in a Triple Threat Match. On night two, Cody Rhodes will defend his Undisputed WWE Championship against John Cena.
Other announced matches for the show include Jey Uso vs. Gunther for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship, Tiffany Stratton vs. Charlotte Flair for the WWE Women's Championship, and more.
WrestleMania 41 start time for Night 1 and Night 2 is 7 p.m. EST.
