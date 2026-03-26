Chelsea Green Reveals the Secret to Getting More Opportunities in WWE

Chelsea Green approaches the wrestling business in a very intelligent and logical way.

The former two-time Women's United States Champion is enjoying her second run in WWE after being released from her initial contract with the company in 2021 after a series of unfortunate wrist injuries.

Chelsea Green would eventually be brought back to the company in 2023, and through her charismatic personality, has captured the love and attention of the WWE Universe. And despite being sidelined with an ankle injury, Green still manages to get herself on SmackDown every week. A feat rarely seen for an injured talent in WWE. So how does she do it?

Chelsea Green | WWE

Chelsea Green explains why she doesn't turn down WWE's ideas

Green was a recent guest on 93.7 The Fan, and when asked if there's anything she isn't willing to do in WWE, Green explained her thought process and how it has greatly benefitted her in recent years as a member of the SmackDown roster.

"Okay, I was just asked that question. I said no, but I feel like that's setting myself up for absolute disaster," Chelsea Green admitted. "Do you know what I mean? There's got to be something I'll say no to, but at this point, like I said, if the check clears, I'm doing it.

"You're gonna put me in a dumpster? Say less. Pour salsa on my head? Say less. Like I've done so many ridiculous things. And the crazy thing is that I think the most ridiculous was when I was the drunk jilted bride in TNA in 2016-17, and I was single then. That was real cringe. I don't think it gets any worse than that.

"So at this point, I'm like, I'll do anything. Like if I was an actress and I was in Hollywood and you gave me a role and it said, do X, Y, and Z, I'm doing it. So why would I treat WWE any different? And guess what? The people who say no, I get those opportunities. And I love that for me. That's why last year I did more appearances than anyone else in the company."

Will Chelsea Green be cleared to compete in time for WrestleMania?

Despite being sidelined with an ankle injury, Chelsea Green has been prominently featured in the Women's United States Title picture in recent weeks on SmackDown.

Whether it be a segment with current champion Giulia or number one contender Tiffany Stratton, Green has been all up in their business in recent weeks on the road to WrestleMania.

Giulia | WWE.com

While reports have suggested a match between Giulia, Tiffany Stratton, and a now-injured Jordynne Grace was planned for the Showcase of the Immortals, one must wonder if Green can get cleared in time to compete, if she'll slide into Grace's spot, and secure herself a title match next month in Vegas.