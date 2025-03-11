Chelsea Green Teases Potential WWE Match With Nikki Bella
Will Nikki Bella pledge her allegiance to Chelsea Green?
The current WWE Women's United States Champion recently added another member to her cabinet after the returning Alba Fyre helped her retain the title against Michin on SmackDown.
Could she convince Nikki to do the same? If not, Green told Metro that she would be fine facing off with her friend, perhaps even as soon as next month on the grandest stage of them all at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas.
‘I’ve shared some words with Nikki Bella. I feel like… look. We’ve had a friendship for years, now maybe it is time to step in the ring and square off, face off. I don’t know! Vegas and WrestleMania in Las Vegas is just so special, because I think anything could happen."- Chelsea Green
Green also pondered that she feels like "the people want it, so should we give them what they want?"
Nikki made her surprising return to WWE in the 2025 Women's Royal Rumble Match as the No. 30 entrant. She was eliminated by Nia Jax.
Green became the inaugural Women's United States Champion by defeating Michin on the December 14, 2024, episode of Saturday Night's Main Event.
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
Scott Steiner Says Hulk Hogan Tried To Get Him Thrown In Jail: "He's A Mother------"
Exclusive: NXT Roadblock And The Road To WrestleMania Is Exactly What Ethan Page Asked For
WWE Raw on Netflix Results [3/10/25]: Roman Reigns Returns To Take Out Rollins & Punk