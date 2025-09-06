Chris Jericho Comments On A Potential Return To WWE
The rumors surrounding Chris Jericho's future refuse to go away. And now, the former AEW and Ring Of Honor Champion has commented on whether he will be returning to WWE after seven years away from the company.
Jericho, who, if you hadn't heard, once between The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin in the same night to become WWE's first ever Undisputed Champion, is coming towards the end of his current AEW contract and there has been much more than a bit of speculation that he could be trading Jacksonville, Florida for Stamford, Connecticut in the near future.
Chris Jericho - Will He Stay Or Will He Go?
Speaking to The Daily Mail at Halloween Horror Nights, Jericho finally commented on the speculation as to whether he would remain All Elite or head back to his former employers.
“The best thing that can happen to wrestling is AEW and the fact that there are two huge promotions that you can choose from just makes it better for the guys, makes it better for the fans, and everybody in between.
"I’m not going anywhere for a long while. I’m still with AEW for right now. Would I go back to WWE? I wouldn’t be opposed to it. We just have to see what happens. The best thing that can happen is to have two great teams that you can play for, and that just makes everything bigger and more exciting."
Tony Khan Recently Expressed His Admiration For Chris Jericho
With Jericho's current AEW deal believed to be expiring in December of this year and the one time Ayatollah of Rock and Rollah not having been on TV since April, many fans have arrived at the assumption that this means Tony Khan has no interest in using Jericho on AEW television and will allow him to leave at the end of 2025.
But the AEW was quick to lavish praise on his first ever AEW Champion when asked about his future on a recent conference call.
"I would never be where I am in AEW without Chris Jericho, nor would we be in a position where I could have bought ROH. I’ve very grateful to Chris. I think the world of Chris and I would love to have Chris back.
"He’s been a great star for us since the very beginning of AEW and ROH as well. If and when the time presents itself, hopefully, I would love to have Chris back. I think the world of him and Chris Jericho is always in the highest of standing with me, AEW, and ROH. He has been a great ambassador, leader, and friend to all of us. Chris Jericho is a huge part of our company here.”
Could we be hearing Break The Walls Down dropping at the Royal Rumble next January? Or will the head of the Learning Tree be drinking his bit of the bubbly in AEW for a few more years to come?
(H/T Fightful for the transcriptions)
The Latest On AEW, WWE & More
AEW Collision Preview (9/6/25): Start Time, Match Card, How to Watch & Live Stream
Brock Lesnar Arrives On WWE SmackDown, Attacks John Cena During Match With Sami Zayn
Nikki Bella Reveals Backstage Reaction To WWE Clash In Paris Match With Becky Lynch
New Report Reveals Kenny Omega's Status Ahead of AEW All Out