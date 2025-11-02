CM Punk Crowned World Heavyweight Champion After Defeating Jey Uso
The November 1 edition of WWE Saturday Night's Main Event was headlined by a battle of two of the company's top babyfaces, CM Punk and Jey Uso, to determine the new World Heavyweight Champion.
Following Seth Rollins' shoulder injury, "The Visionary" was forced to relinquish the World Heavyweight Championship. Punk won a triple threat match to become number one contender, while Uso won a battle royal to earn the right to contend for the gold at Saturday Night's Main Event.
After a grueling back-and-forth contest, Punk hit the Go To Sleep and pinned Uso to become the new World Heavyweight Champion.
The Salt Lake City, Utah crowd was loud and split 50-50 between the two ultra-popular WWE stars. After some clunky opening moments, Punk got his first real advantage by landing a Go To Sleep, but Uso fell out of the ring.
Uso would get back into the bout by using his experience as World Heavyweight Champion earlier this year to fight from underneath. Getting control and hitting an Uso Splash, Jey got his first close nearfall.
Jey Uso pulled out a page out of his cousin Roman Reigns' playbook and even busted out a spear through the barricade that had Punk on his back foot.
The nearfalls were fast and furious as this bout heated up, with neither competitor showing any quit. Punk looked on his way to a victory with a second Go To Sleep, but Uso persevered and kicked out at two.
The two babyfaces traded their signature moves as the match reached the closing stretch, with Uso hitting a Go To Sleep of his own before Punk responded with a spear for a close two count.
Punk looked on the verge of victory again when he hit a third Go To Sleep and looked for a fourth right after, but Uso yet again was able to grab the control of the bout by reversing into the sleeper, which is the same move that helped him win the World Heavyweight Title at WrestleMania 41 earlier this year.
Being a mat technician in his own right, Punk was able to counter into the Anaconda Vice. However, Uso was once again able to find a way to free himself.
Uso went for one last desperation spear, but Punk was able to counter that with a kick to the head and followed up with back-to-back Go To Sleeps (five overall) to get the pin on Jey to win the World Heavyweight Championship.
Post-match, Punk celebrated with the pyro going off, while Uso was forced to watch on, feeling the agony of defeat yet again.
With this victory, "The Best In The World" is now a seven-time WWE World Champion and a ten-time world champion overall in his career.
It remains to be seen what's next for CM Punk, considering the threat of multiple challengers on Monday Night Raw, including Bron Breakker, LA Knight, and potentially the returning Roman Reigns.
