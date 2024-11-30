CM Punk Net Worth 2024
Whether it be in the ring, on the mic, or even behind a commentary table, CM Punk, real name Phil Brooks, is "The Best In The World." The eight-time world champion is an American pro wrestler, mixed martial artist and actor. From his critically acclaimed work in ROH and the indies to his more decorated runs with WWE and AEW, "The Straight Edge Superstar" has never been shy about his "take no prisoners" personality and his passion to be the very best.
Following a controversial run with All Elite Wrestling from 2021 to 2023, Punk returned to WWE for the first time in nine years at Survivor Series 2023. Since then, Punk has once again become one of the top stars in the entire company, highlighted by a standout feud with Drew McIntyre.
Name
Phillip Jack Brooks
Estimated Net Worth (2024)
$12 Million
Source of Wealth
Professional Wrestling, Acting
Salary
$2.2 Million (estimated)
Endorsements
Mindy's Bakery
What is CM Punk's Net Worth in 2024?
Per Celebrity Net Worth, CM Punk has a net worth in 2024 of $12 million. This is based on his current salary with WWE and his earnings from his various contracts with the promotion and AEW. Also, Punk spent four years with the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) as well as had stints with ROH and TNA Wrestling.
The former multi-time WWE World Champion also has had various acting roles throughout his career, notably starring as "Ricky Rabies" on the TV show Heels on STARZ. Punk is set to star in a new horror series in 2025 called Revival, and recently signed with Paradigm talent agency.
CM Punk's Salary
According to various reports, CM Punk's current WWE contract is estimated to be $2.2 million and will expire in November 2026. After returning to the company at Survivor Series 2023, Punk is reportedly renegotiating his deal to extend it for a longer period after a highly successful year back.
CM Punk's Endorsements
CM Punk is not the type to have a ton of endorsements and sponsorships. His one notable endorsement is one that is close to his heart and comes from one of his most controversial moments.
During his verbal tirade on All Elite Wrestling at AEW All Out 2022, Punk ate cupcakes from Mindy's Bakery in Chicago, Illinois., Punk's home town. Since then, Punk has become one of the biggest supporters of the local Chicago business. Mindy's Bakery was even used in Punk's feud with Drew McIntyre in 2024.
