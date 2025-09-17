AEW Dynamite Preview (9/17/25): Start Time, Match Card, How to Watch & Live Stream
The final stop before All Out Toronto is sure to be a September To Remember as AEW broadcasts live from London, Ontario, Canada with a special 3-hour edition of Dynamite.
Hangman Adam Page and Kyle Fletcher's match at All Out for the AEW Men's World Championship will be made official tonight in a contract signing in front of the fans at Canada Life Place. Don Callis has been clear that he wants the AEW Men's World Championship in his family, and TNT Champion Kyle Fletcher is the man for the job.
The tension between Hangman and the Protostar has grown increasingly more personal since Kyle Fletcher was responsible for putting Page's friend and former tag team partner, Kenny Omega, out of action following an all-star tag team main event in 2300 Arena.
Last week on Dynamite, Hangman told Fletcher that he saw a lot of his younger self from AEW's infancy in the 26-year-old phenom, but despite having all the tools to be a star, Fletcher is still not ready to be the world champion to lead the promotion.
Fletcher disagreed and pledged to prove Page wrong and not to accept any interference from the Don Callis Family on Saturday. Hangman has been known to have some of the most explosive contract signings in AEW history. What will tonight's bring?
The spotlight will be on AEW Women's World Champion "Timeless" Toni Storm tonight as she presumably addresses her three challengers ahead of their four-way title clash on Saturday. The undisputed face of AEW's women's division has been on a dominant streak in her fourth reign as champion, defeating the likes of Mercedes Moné and Athena.
She'll be presented with a brand new challenge at All Out, where she won't have to be pinned or submitted to lose her championship to Kris Statlander, Thekla, or Jamie Hayter.
Speaking of her challengers, one of them will be in action tonight in a rematch that has been a long time coming. With a rivalry best described as hate at first sight, AEW's most frequent brawlers, Thekla and Queen Aminata will finally get their hands on each other one-on-one in a No Holds Barred match.
The depth of their rivalry, as well as potential interference from their respective teammates, demanded a match stipulation with as few rules as possible. With all chaos welcomed, will Thekla and Aminata finally put their blood feud to rest, or will this just be another chapter of a lifelong grudge against each other?
Mercedes Moné's challenger for the TBS Championship at All Out will also be in action tonight. Riho, the inaugural AEW Women's World Champion, will be up against Robyn Renegade in her first singles match in over a year since returning from energy.
In a tidbit of information that may or may not end up being relevant, Moné has expressed her desire in the past to form her own stable with The Renegade Twins, Robyn and her sister, Charlette, who has been out with an injury for months. Can we expect to see the CEO make an appearance during tonight's match?
Christian Cage and Adam Copeland will come face-to-face with FTR one last time before their dream match at All Out in their backyard of Toronto. Under the terms of the face-to-face, no physicality is allowed, and if either party violates those terms, they will be subject to heavy fines.
Over the past few weeks, the respective teams have brawled and traded harsh words, and tonight, they'll certainly trade some more. Will the highly anticipated reunion of Christian and Copeland live up to their former glory, or will FTR ultimately cement themselves as the Top Guys of every generation?
In a direct follow-up to last week's clash between Ricochet and Shelton Benjamin, Bobby Lashley will go one-on-one with Toa Liona in a battle of super heavyweights before The Hurt Syndicate faces off with Ricochet and GOA in trios action at All Out. Ricochet picked up the win and some positive momentum for his team last week.
Will Toa Liona be able to continue that momentum, or will Bobby Lashley's world champion pedigree be too much to overcome?
Spinning off from the Death Riders versus Paragon main event last week on Collision, Roderick Strong and Jon Moxley will have a singles match together for the first time since 2010. Moxley has a lot on his plate these days with Darby Allin and a Coffin Match awaiting him at All Out, plus the recent addition of Daniel Garcia to the Death Riders and recruitment efforts towards Kris Statlander.
Will he be able to stay focused on Strong?
Last week, it was announced that Brodido will defend the AEW World Tag Team Championships at All Out in a 4-Way Ladder Match. Tonight, three tag team qualifier matches will take place to determine their opponents. The matches are:
- Bang Bang Gang vs. Young Bucks
- Hechicero & Josh Alexander vs. Top Flight
- Kip Sabian & Killswitch vs. JetSpeed
In another qualifier tournament, The Beast Mortos and Máscara Dorada will battle for the right to challenge for the AEW Unified Championship at All Out. The champion Kazuchika Okada and his fellow Don Callis Family member Konosuke Takeshita have already qualified for Saturday's 3-way title match, and they await the winner of Mortos vs. Dorada.
Here’s everything we currently know about tonight’s edition of AEW Dynamite:
How to Watch AEW Dynamite Tonight:
TV: TBS
Streaming: Max, Fubo TV, DirectTV, Sling TV, Hulu+ Live TV, YouTube TV
AEW Dynamite Time:
Time: 8 p.m. EST / 7 p.m. CST
AEW Dynamite Location:
Canada Life Place in London, Ontario, Canada
AEW Dynamite Card (Announced):
Queen Aminata vs. Thekla in a No Holds Barred match
Riho vs. Robyn Renegade
Bobby Lashley vs. Toa Liona
Roderick Strong vs. Jon Moxley
The Beast Mortos vs. Máscara Dorada in an AEW Unified Championship Eliminator Tournament match
Bang Bang Gang vs. Young Bucks in a AEW World Tag Team Championship 4-Way Ladder Match Qualifier
Hechicero & Josh Alexander vs. Top Flight in a AEW World Tag Team Championship 4-Way Ladder Match Qualifier
Kip Sabian & Killswitch vs. JetSpeed in a AEW World Tag Team Championship 4-Way Ladder Match Qualifier
Hangman Adam Page vs. Kyle Fletcher Contract Signing
Spotlight on "Timeless" Toni Storm
Christian, Adam Copeland & FTR Face-To-Face
