The Latest On Shayna Baszler After Her WWE NXT Appearance

Shayna Baszler spent nearly nine years working in the WWE, from her run in NXT to her transition to the main roster. During this stint she captured multiple championships, including the NXT Women's and WWE Women's Tag Team titles.
Baszler was released by the company in May 2025, but did return to do some work backstage as a producer for an episode of NXT alongside the former Oney Lorcan.
Wrestling Observer Newsletter gave an update about her role in the company after she mad a brief appearance at NXT Homecoming, in which she spoke to Zaria and Sol Ruca about working out their issues.
"Regarding Baszler, those in the company said that they expect and hope she takes a coaching or producing position. At this point, nothing is in place, and it was just a one-off thing this week."- Dave Meltzer
Shayna Baszler is scheduled to have her first match since leaving WWE at Prestige Wrestling's Roseland XII event on October 5th, 2025, in which she will face TNA's Masha Slamovich. Prestige Wrestling just recently announced its final four shows before taking a break.
Shayna Baszler Continuing To Compete In The Ring
While nothing has been signed between Baszler and WWE, one can imagine that she wants to continue wrestling considering her upcoming Prestige Wrestling appearance. Perhaps if WWE would allow her to continue wrestling while working as a producer, a deal could be made.That said, it is unknown whether Baszler is even interested in a full-time producing position.
Her role as a producer for the NXT match she worked on must have gone well as Dave Meltzer noted some hope she would accept a role with them.
