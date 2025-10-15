Alexa Bliss Reveals How Tag Team With Charlotte Flair Came To Be
One the biggest surprises of the year in WWE has been the popular tag team of Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair.
Both Flair and Bliss returned to WWE at the Royal Rumble in Indianapolis. Initially, both women were on their own paths in the company. Flair eventually won the 2025 Women's Royal Rumble Match and went on to challenge Tiffany Stratton for the WWE Women's Championship at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas.
Flair ultimately lost that match to Stratton and was directionless coming out of WrestleMania. Similarly, plans on television stalled for Bliss too.
Flair and Bliss ended up becoming a tag team and in a new interview on In the Kliq, Bliss revealed how that partnership came to be. Bliss said that it was her pitch that put things in motion for the tag team to come to fruition.
“It’s been so fun working with Charlotte. This was something that came about very kind of randomly. We were talking to creative and I kind of like threw it out there. I was like, well, what about- they gave me like a list of names of people who were kind of like in this little bubble of needing storyline, and I was like, ‘well, what about Charlotte?"- Alexa Bliss (h/t WrestlePurist)
Bliss continued:
"We get to see a different side of me, a different side of Charlotte, which, I think is so fun and (to) see her kind of open up and have fun as a character ... It’s been a lot of fun and I think that’s what kind of resonates with the audiences that we’re naturally having fun, and I think it allows the audience to have fun with us.”- Bliss (h/t WrestlePurist)
Bliss and Flair became the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions at this year's SummerSlam event, defeating Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez to win the belts.
Flair and Bliss opponents are lining up
With Bliss and Flair as tag champions in WWE, opponents across all the WWE brands are lining up for a shot at the titles. On this week's episode of Smackdown, NXT stars Sol Ruca and Zaria challenged Bliss and Flair to a title match.
Ruca and Zaria said that they just wanted an opportunity. Bliss and Flair agreed to give them one, but said they wouldn't hold back on the developmental team.
Charlotte Flair is a 14-time world champion, while Bliss has won the world title on five different occasions. Their next tag team title defense, seemingly against Ruca and Zaria, has not been officially announced by WWE at this time.
The Latest on WWE, AEW, & More
Update On WWE Influence Over Controversial Finish At TNA Bound For Glory (Exclusive)
Konosuke Takeshita Reveals His Long-Term AEW And NJPW Status
WWE Raw Results [10/13/25]: Bron Breakker & 'The Vision' Turn On Seth Rollins
The Tributes That Made John Cena & AJ Styles Special As Rave Reviews Pour In