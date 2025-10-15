Wrestling On FanNation

Becky Lynch Posts Hilarious Comment On The Vision Turning On Seth Rollins

Oh, Becky ...

Zack Heydorn

Becky Lynch
Becky Lynch / WWE

Seth Rollins had a wild weekend in Perth. There were high highs and low lows for Rollins during WWE's Crown Jewel stay in Australia.

Rollins defeated Cody Rhodes to become the WWE Men's Crown Jewel Champion in 2025, but his own faction, The Vision, turned on him and left him lying in the middle of the ring to close this week's episode of WWE Raw.

Rollins' wife, the current WWE Women's Intercontinental Champion, Lynch, wasn't happy and took to social media on Tuesday to make her first comments on the turn.

CM Punk became the number one contender for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship — the title Rollins holds — by defeating LA Knight and Jey Uso in a triple threat match in the WWE Raw main event. After the win, Rollins and The Vision destroyed Punk, but then Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed turned their violent attention to Rollins.

Breakker hit Rollins with a Spear and then demanded that Reed join him. In response, Reed hit Rollins with a Tsunami. Breakker gave the same ultimatum to Paul Heyman and Heyman turned against Rollins too.

Lynch's response? Just five words. "I'm gone for one week..."

Lynch and Rollins have been apart on WWE television for much of their relationship, but recently came together for a specialty tag match at the first-ever Wrestlepalooza event on ESPN. Lynch and Rollins teamed up to take on the team of CM Punk and AJ Lee, but were unsuccessful in the match.

How long will Seth Rollins stay champion?

Seth Rollins clearly has issues inside of The Vision with Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed, but the current WWE World Heavyweight Champion reportedly injured his shoulder during his match with Cody Rhodes at Crown Jewel. Rollins will reportedly be out of action for a few months, so what will that mean for his championship?

The Vision Seth Rollins
The Vision turns on Seth Rollins / WWE

CM Punk is the current number one contender for that title, but an announced title match date has not been made by WWE at this time. Punk and Rollins have been mixed in a blood feud ever since Punk returned to WWE in 2023.

As for Becky Lynch, she wasn't on this week's episode of Raw, but will defend her Intercontinental Championship against Maxxine Dupri next week on the show.

Published
Zack Heydorn
