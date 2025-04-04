CM Punk Reacts To Earning Main Event Spot At WrestleMania 41
CM Punk understands the value of a WrestleMania main event in WWE.
It’s the goal that Punk has been chasing his entire wrestling career, and he has now achieved it after it was announced on last week’s SmackDown that he, Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins will main event WrestleMania 41 Saturday on April 19.
Speaking to Sebastian Hackl of WWE Deutschland, Punk opened up on his reaction to earning the main event spot and how a two-night WrestleMania allows for more opportunities for WWE superstars to compete at the top.
“I'm excited. WrestleMania is two nights now. I think it's more opportunity for people to experience the rare air of a main event of WrestleMania," Punk said.
"Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins are two guys that I helped kind of get here to the main roster many moons ago. It's exciting for me to see how long they've held it down and how far they've come from where they started. It's going to be special to show them that kind of like, daddy's back. CM Punk is back. You're still here and I'm still here.”
While many assumed Punk landing his WrestleMania main event came via “The Wiseman” Paul Heyman, Punk revealed in the SmackDown segment that it was not part of the favor that Heyman owes him.
Punk first brought up the favor after reluctantly agreeing to team with Reigns at Survivor Series: WarGames last November.
Speaking of WrestleMania main events, while it hasn’t been officially announced, John Cena vs. Cody Rhodes for the WWE Undisputed Championship is expected to headline WrestleMania 41 Sunday on April 20.
We spoke about the recent online discourse surrounding neither Royal Rumble winner earning a main event spot this year on the latest episode of Takedown Discussions.
