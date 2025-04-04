Kevin Owens' WrestleMania 41 Status Reportedly In Doubt Due To Injury
Kevin Owens’ WrestleMania 41 match against Randy Orton could be in jeopardy.
Owens has found himself in the midst of a heated feud with his former friend and tag team partner, the culmination of which is supposed to take place in Las Vegas later this month. Orton has promised to punt the skull of Kevin Owens clean off his shoulders at WrestleMania, but it's entirely possible that he won't get that opportunity.
A new report from PW Nexus Friday morning says that Owens is dealing with an “undisclosed injury” and has no clear timetable for his return.
The report also states that alternative plans for Orton at WrestleMania have been discussed, but “no pivot has been made for Orton yet.”
Owens has not wrestled since Elimination Chamber on March 1 when he emerged victorious from a hellacious Unsanctioned Match against Sami Zayn.
Randy Orton made his return to WWE that night in Toronto to attack Owens and save Zayn from a package piledriver onto concrete. Thus kicking off the road to WrestleMania 41 for The Viper and KO.
Owens and Orton competed in a Triple Threat Match at WrestleMania 40 last April, losing to then-United States Champion Logan Paul.
Other confirmed matches for WrestleMania 41 include John Cena vs. Cody Rhodes for the WWE Undisputed Championship, CM Punk vs. Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins, Jey Uso vs. Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship, and more.
