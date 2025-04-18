WWE Hall Of Famer And Major Name Pitched To Face Chelsea Green At WWE WrestleMania 41
Chelsea Green has been one of the highlights of WWE Smackdown over the course of the past several months, but as of this moment, doesn't have a match planned for WWE WrestleMania 41.
Green became the first woman to hold the WWE Women's United States Championship in the winter, and is currently locked in a feud over it with Zelina Vega. Still, her lack of presence has been notable, and many have called for her inclusion on either day of the two-day extravaganza.
Even husband Matt Cardona, formerly Zack Ryder in WWE, took to social media to complain about her absence.
Earlier this week, Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful reported there had been several creative pitches toget Green a match on the card, and that it was possible she could still have a segment added. A new report from Fightful Select goes even deeper.
Per Sapp, creative not only pitched a match with Vega for the show, but also matches with WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella and the absent Alexa Bliss. Both Bella and Bliss returned to the company at the Royal Rumble, though Bella hasn't wrestled since.
Bliss appeared to be scheduled for a match at the show, but disappeared from television not long after the Elimination Chamber.
Unfortunately for Green, nothing came from those reported pitches, and while she still may find her way on the show in some fashion, she remains without a match for the second year in a row.
