Roman Reigns Reveals Why He Supports President Donald Trump
Roman Reigns revealed that he is a supporter of Donald Trump, but doesn't agree with everything the current President does.
Reigns was asked about his political allegiance during a new interview with Vanity Fair and gave a surprise answer in support of Trump, even though he's a registered Democrat.
“I support our president. Trump is one of those guys where he’s got a vast history and a huge background. He’s been in entertainment. He’s been in big business, politics. At this point, I’m supporting a bright future for our country. Positive and competent leadership. For us to be what we’re supposed to be—to be a world leader and carry that respect and do what a world power like us should be doing."- Roman Reigns
In the same interview, Reigns broke additional news and confirmed that his contract with WWE would end after WrestleMania next year. He also said he only had one to two years left of in-ring action in him after that before turning his attention to other forms of entertainment that are less physical.
This year at WrestleMania 41, Reigns will compete in the WrestleMania 41 Saturday main event -- his fifth straight. He'll face CM Punk and Seth Rollins in a Triple Threat Match and Paul Heyman will not be in his corner for the first time in years.
WrestleMania 41 airs live from inside Allegiant Stadium on April 19 and April 20. The WrestleMania Sunday main event is Cody Rhodes vs. John Cena for the Undisputed WWE Championship.
Other announced matches for the show include Jey Uso vs. Gunther for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship, Tiffany Stratton vs. Charlotte Flair for the WWE Women's Championship, Drew McIntyre vs. Damian Priest in a Sin City Street Fight, and more.
