CM Punk Reveals Reason Behind His Post Match Pastry Obsession
Treat yourself.
That's the philosophy that CM Punk lives by... or should I say PHIL-osophy?
Since returning to pro wrestling in 2021, Punk has often been seen indulging his sweet tooth in the public eye. Most commonly during post match press conferences. Shout out to Mindy's Bakery in Chicago.
The WWE Digital Team caught up with the self proclaimed 'Best in the World' and asked him to reveal his method behind the post match pastry madness.
"I always want a pastry after a lot of my big matches, for a couple different reasons. I like to treat myself after I put in a lot of hard work. I try to diet when I'm not physically wrestling in the ring. And my pot of gold at the end of that rainbow, when I do wrestle, is some sort of a treat - Donut, cake, muffins, pastries."
CM Punk is just weeks away from competing in his first ever WrestleMania main event. He'll take on Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins in what the company is calling the biggest triple threat match in WWE history.
The Second City Saint may have an entire buffet line of donuts, muffins and cakes at the WrestleMania 41 Post Show Press Conference if he emerges victorious in Las Vegas.
