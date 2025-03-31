Charlotte Flair Details Her Recovery From Injury And WWE Return
The Queen may be back in WWE, but it has not been an easy road back to the top for Charlotte Flair.
The 38-year-old missed more than a year of action after tearing her ACL, MCL, and meniscus in a match in December of 2023, but made her return in February at the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event.
It was a tormenting rehab for the 13-time WWE Women's Champion, who opened up about her return to WWE to Mail Sport.
"Oh, 2024 kicked my ass, like it kicked it over and over and over," she told Alex McCarthy. "But time away gave me perspective, it gave me clarity. And it just made me realize that I would choose this again and again and again and gave me more hunger."
She noted her Royal Rumble appearance was a chance to prove to everyone she was still the dominant and prolific performer she always has been.
"When I came back and when I was in gorilla before I made my entrance for the Royal Rumble, I really had like this personal feeling that I, you know, this expectation or this thought that people thought I was gonna come back older and less than," she said.
"Yes, I would be a year older, but less than like understandably so because I had what could have been a career ending injury, but I took all those things very personal and if anyone knows who I am and what I stand for or my character that was never going to happen. So, I was just more excited to be like, 'y'all Charlotte flair is back.'"
She is set to face Tiffany Stratton at WrestleMania 41 for the WWE Women's Championship. WrestleMania is set to take place on April 19th and 20th in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Other matches for the event include Randy Orton vs Kevin Owens, IYO Sky vs Bianca Belair, Gunther vs Jey Uso, Romans Reigns vs Seth Rollins vs CM Punk, and Cody Rhodes vs John Cena.
