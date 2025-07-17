Major AEW Star Reportedly Banged Up After All In Texas, Expected To Take Time Away
Will Ospreay had himself a busy afternoon Saturday at AEW All In Texas, and it might have been his last day on the job for while.
The Aerial Assassin teamed up with Swerve Strickland at Globe Life Field this past weekend to defeat the Young Bucks in a tag match, costing Matt and Nick their titles as Executive Vice Presidents in the process.
Ospreay would return to action later in the show to help Hangman Adam Page in his battle with the Death Riders, but things did not go well for him. He was given a piledriver onto the floor by Gabe Kidd and then Claudio Castagnoli wrapped a chair around his neck and stomped on it.
The result of the assault saw Opreasy get placed on a stretcher and taken out of the ballpark. Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select is reporting that the angle was booked for a reason.
"We’re told that Will Ospreay has been working banged up, and is expected to take some time off," Ross Sapp reported Wednesday night. "Those we spoke to believe that he will be out over a month, but an exact time table isn’t known."
Ospreay wasn't the only AEW star that left All In Texas on a stretcher. Samoa Joe was also taken out by a Claudio Castagnoli chair stomp, and he too is set to miss some time. The AEW Trios Champion is taking a few weeks off to promote season two of Twisted Metal, which premieres at the end of the month.
