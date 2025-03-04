Wrestling On FanNation

CM Punk Roasts The Rock And John Cena; Brawls With Seth Rollins On WWE Raw

The self-proclaimed 'Best in the World' did not mince words Monday night on Raw. CM Punk let The Rock, John Cena and Seth Rollins have it after what went down at Elimination Chamber.

Rick Ucchino

CM Punk was fired up on Monday Night Raw!
CM Punk was fired up on Monday Night Raw! / WWE

CM Punk was not content with being alive in the city of Buffalo Monday night.

The self-proclaimed 'Best in the World' kicked-off Raw in a surly mood, to put it mildly, and Punk absolutely unloaded his frustrations over Elimination Chamber with a series of fiery promos.

The Rock found himself in Punk's crosshairs first, as he called The Final Boss a bald fraud who doesn't care enough about the business that gives him goosebumps to show up on a regular basis.

Next CM Punk would turn his attention to John Cena. The world still reeling from his stunning actions Saturday night in Toronto, the 'Voice of the Voiceless' said that the entire WWE Universe now sees right through the 16-time World Champion.

"Hustle, loyalty, respect for 20+ years and now everybody sees what I've known all along, that you've been selling all these people and all these kids bullsh---!"

Punk promised at some point down the road that he would get his hands on both The Rock and John Cena, and when that happens, they're gonna 'make a wish' that he never did.

Finally, Punk would start in on the man who cost him his opportunity at finally being in the main event of WrestleMania. He told the wife of his 'little brother' Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch, to come get his man before he ends up in a wheelchair.

That line was enough to fire up The Visionary as very soon he would be on his way down to the ring and the fight was on!

It took literally dozens of security personnel to finally separate both men. It was an absolutely white hot start to Monday Night Raw as Punk and Rollins are no doubt on a collision course for Las Vegas this April.

The only question is... will a certain Tribal Chief be joining them at WrestleMania 41 or not?

