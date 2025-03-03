TKO President Gives Update On WWE Show Demand And Dynamic Ticket Pricing
TKO Group President, Mark Shapiro, says the company has a long way to go to fully optimize their revenue from WWE live events.
In an appearance at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference, Shapiro spoke about their dramatic increase in live event revenue and said that demand provides them with pricing power.
"Much more to go. WWE has just gotten into the business of dynamic pricing and having dynamic pricing tools. And keep in mind, some of that growth ... is going from 300 WWE events down to 200. We're doing less non-televised events. There was a time and place where Vince McMahon -- to his credit -- was growing the property and he'd go to different cities and it was bring the show to town to build fandom. We're past some of that, so we have the ability to cut some of those off, improve our margin, give our Superstars a rest ... and get back to a manageable number. The scarcity is creating demand and the demand is giving us more pricing power."- Mark Shapiro (President, TKO Group)
Shapiro and the TKO Group, which owns WWE, announced record 2024 financials in February. In the same appearance, Shapiro said that both WWE and NBC Universal were keen on renewing their Peacock deal, which is a partnership that distributes the viewing of WWE live events to fans in the United States.
The next WWE PLE is WrestleMania 41 from inside Allegiant Stadium on April 19 and 20. Top matches for that event include Cody Rhodes vs. John Cena for the Undisputed WWE Championship, Tiffany Stratton vs. Charlotte Flair for the WWE Women's Championship, and more.
