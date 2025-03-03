Wrestling On FanNation

The Best John Cena Memes After His Heel Turn At WWE Elimination Chamber

SI Wrestling Staff

WWE Twitter

The wrestling world is still in shock over John Cena turning heel at WWE Elimination Chamber on Saturday night.

After winning the Men's Elimination Chamber match and solidifying his title match against Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41, Cena aligned with the Rock after Cody Rhodes told The Rock to "go f*** yourself."

Cena then hit him with a low-blow to drop him to the ground before a brutal assault commenced. Watch the full segment below.

In the moments following, fans took to social media to share their reactions to one of the biggest heel turns of all time. Then, the memes followed.

Here are some of the best.

my inner child thinking john cena will never turn heel vs adult me seeing it happen 😭

@Complex on X

John Cena : The Winter Soldier

@DashingHell on X

MORE: WWE Raw on Netflix Preview (3/3/25): Start Time, How to Watch, Match Card, Live Stream & More

The Break-a-Wish Foundation

@ChrisVannini on X

"JOHN CENA TURNED HEEL"

41 year old men:

@uncle_june on X

Heel John Cena to a random Make a Wish kid

@WrestleClips

John Cena now that he's evil:

@butwhyalyssa on X

Heel John Cena gonna be like "Scam, Treachery and Disrespect" 🤣🤣

Wrestlelamia.com on Facebook

Heel John Cena gonna be like "Scam, Treachery and Disrespect" 🤣🤣

Posted by Wrestlelamia.com on Monday, March 3, 2025

It’s not even funny how Cena’s face is just different. Like this is not the John we know, kinda like a doppelganger 😭🤣

@benugraha_ on X

this is actually insane.

@todayyearsold on Instagram

me in 30 years telling my kids about the night john cena turned heel

@solsrvca on X

The Latest On WWE, AEW & More

Rikishi Names The Greatest Black Female Wrestler Of All-Time

Watch: CM Punk Deals With Technical Difficulties Inside His WWE Elimination Chamber Pod

The Rock Claps Back At Critics Of His Recent WWE Appearances In Elimination Chamber Post-Show

Published
SI Wrestling Staff
SI WRESTLING STAFF

The Wrestling Staff at The Takedown On SI is committed to bringing fans the latest news, analysis, and insights from professional wrestling. Covering everything from WWE, AEW and more, the team delivers in-depth interviews, breaking stories, and expert commentary to keep wrestling fans informed and entertained.