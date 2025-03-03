The Best John Cena Memes After His Heel Turn At WWE Elimination Chamber
The wrestling world is still in shock over John Cena turning heel at WWE Elimination Chamber on Saturday night.
After winning the Men's Elimination Chamber match and solidifying his title match against Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41, Cena aligned with the Rock after Cody Rhodes told The Rock to "go f*** yourself."
Cena then hit him with a low-blow to drop him to the ground before a brutal assault commenced. Watch the full segment below.
In the moments following, fans took to social media to share their reactions to one of the biggest heel turns of all time. Then, the memes followed.
Here are some of the best.
my inner child thinking john cena will never turn heel vs adult me seeing it happen 😭- @Complex on X
John Cena : The Winter Soldier- @DashingHell on X
MORE: WWE Raw on Netflix Preview (3/3/25): Start Time, How to Watch, Match Card, Live Stream & More
The Break-a-Wish Foundation- @ChrisVannini on X
"JOHN CENA TURNED HEEL"- @uncle_june on X
41 year old men:
Heel John Cena to a random Make a Wish kid- @WrestleClips
John Cena now that he's evil:- @butwhyalyssa on X
Heel John Cena gonna be like "Scam, Treachery and Disrespect" 🤣🤣- Wrestlelamia.com on Facebook
It’s not even funny how Cena’s face is just different. Like this is not the John we know, kinda like a doppelganger 😭🤣- @benugraha_ on X
this is actually insane.- @todayyearsold on Instagram
me in 30 years telling my kids about the night john cena turned heel- @solsrvca on X
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
Rikishi Names The Greatest Black Female Wrestler Of All-Time
Watch: CM Punk Deals With Technical Difficulties Inside His WWE Elimination Chamber Pod
The Rock Claps Back At Critics Of His Recent WWE Appearances In Elimination Chamber Post-Show