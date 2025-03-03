Sonya Deville Issues New Comments On WWE Release
Sonya Deville says she was very surprised by her release from WWE.
In an interview with Ariel Helwani, Deville provided comments on leaving WWE. She also noted that her team thought they were close to a contract extension with the company before the release notice came in.
"I was completely under the impression that it was going well and we would sign something," Deville said of contract extension talks with WWE.
"And then I got a phone call from the powers that be and they were like, 'Hey, we're going to go our separate ways.' I was kind of surprised, I'm not gonna lie. I was like, is there a reason? And they were like, no, creatively it just hasn't worked out and we're going to go our separate ways. I did not expect that. I was kind of just like, ok. This is the end of a chapter. It's the end of an era. It was a decade long. I'm so grateful for it."
Deville was a part of the WWE company wide releases at the beginning of February. Other notable names that left the company at that time included Cedric Alexander, AOP, Blair Davenport, and Paul Ellering.
Deville entered the WWE picture as part of the Fire and Desire tag team with Mandy Rose. She also spent some time as an on-air authority figure before forming the Pure Fusion Collective with Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark. That was the last faction she was involved with before her release.
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
Watch: CM Punk Deals With Technical Difficulties Inside His WWE Elimination Chamber Pod
Jade Cargill Gives Warning To The 'Wolves' In WWE During New Social Media Video
John Cena Breaks Silence On Heel Turn At WWE Elimination Chamber
Rikishi Names The Greatest Black Female Wrestler Of All-Time