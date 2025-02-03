CM Punk, Sami Zayn, And Others Set For Elimination Chamber Qualifying Matches On Tonight's WWE Raw
WWE has announced that two huge Elimination Chamber qualifying matches will take place on this week's episode of Raw on Netflix.
First, CM Punk will square off against Sami Zayn with the winner earning a spot in the men's Chamber match at Elimination Chamber. On the women's side of things, Liv Morgan will face Iyo Sky for a spot in the women's match.
Adam Pearce made this announcement on WWE social media channels Monday afternoon.
WWE has still not revealed what the stakes are for either Elimination Chamber Match. John Cena has already declared for the men's match. He demanded a spot in the match saying he would flex his muscles as a star for the first time in his career after losing the Royal Rumble to Jey Uso.
As for CM Punk, this is only his second Raw match in over 10 years. Punk wrestled and defeated Seth Rollins in the main event of the first-ever episode of WWE Raw on Netflix.
The WWE Elimination Chamber PLE will take place from inside the Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario, Canada on Saturday, March 1. The only matches announced for the show at this time are both Elimination Chamber bouts. WWE Elimination Chamber is the final PLE before WrestleMania 41 in April.
