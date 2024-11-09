Roman Reigns And UFC Lightweight Champion Alex Pereira Swap Shirts Backstage At WWE SmackDown [VIDEO]
The TKO Group merger of the UFC and WWE provides many crossover opportunities between both brands.
That was evident at Friday's WWE SmackDown in Buffalo when UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Alex Pereria showed up to show.
During the broadcast on USA, the two-division UFC champion was shown on screen.
But what wasn't on the broadcast was an interaction with Pereira and former WWE Undisputed Champion Roman Reigns. Like what is seen in the NBA, MLB and soccer when those athletes do jersey exchanges, Pereira and Reigns did a shirt exchange.
MORE: New Ticket Information Released For WWE "Saturday Night's Main Event"
Sitting in the front row, Pereira got to see Reigns in action and, in part, an iconic moment at the end of WWE SmackDown. With the help of Sami Zayn saving him from an attack by Solo Sikoa, Reigns joined forces with Zayn, Jey and Jimmy Uso to reform The Original Bloodline.
The four, along with one more partner, will battle the New Bloodline of Sikoa, Jacob Fatu, Tama Tonga, Tonga Loa, and a partner of their choosing inside of War Games at WWE Survivor Series on Saturday, Nov. 30 from Vancouver.
After capturing the 205-pound title at UFC 295 in November 2023, Pereira defended the championship three times in 2024 by running through Jamahal Hill at UFC 300, Jiří Procházka at UFC 303 and Khalil Rountree Jr. at UFC 307. All three of those victories came by stoppage. It's unknown when the man known as "Poatan" will return to the Octagon.
Before then, could we see Pereira make an appearance inside a WWE ring?
